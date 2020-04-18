Coronavirus in India: 85-year-old man dies days after recovering from Covid-19 Kerala

India TV Kerala: 85-year-old coronavirus survivor dies due to renal complication #Kerala #CoronavirusOutbreakIndia… https://t.co/CGs8A4eSzJ 29 seconds ago

Shashi Kant Upadhyay RT @ttindia: Taken to a hospital, the 45-year-old migrant from Begusarai, Bihar, was declared dead on arrival on Friday — another collatera… 29 seconds ago

Stay Home RT @livemint: #CoronavirusOutbreak | An 85-year-old coronavirus patient, who was declared cured died today at a hospital in Malappuram htt… 3 minutes ago

Livemint #CoronavirusOutbreak | An 85-year-old coronavirus patient, who was declared cured died today at a hospital in Malap… https://t.co/bHvNZ77xtS 6 minutes ago

KNOW YOUR AIR FORCE Coronavirus | Bihar toll rises to 2 after patient dies in Patna The 35-year old man from Raghopur… https://t.co/Dk9eYcfE8c 14 minutes ago

Raman kumar RT @khaleejtimes: #Coronavirus in India: 85-year-old man dies days after recovering from #Covid19 in #Kerala https://t.co/CVZLSZBerh https:… 45 minutes ago

Khaleej Times #Coronavirus in India: 85-year-old man dies days after recovering from #Covid19 in #Kerala https://t.co/CVZLSZBerh https://t.co/vLOE73Jpga 1 hour ago