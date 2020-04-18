Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Pakistan extends domestic, international flight suspensions

Pakistan extends domestic, international flight suspensions

Khaleej Times Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Pakistan domestic, international flights to remain suspended till April 30.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aq_khan406

AQ_KHAN RT @khaleejtimes: #Coronavirus lockdown: #Pakistan extends domestic, international #flight suspensions https://t.co/720T6jatPv https://t.co… 4 seconds ago

QBNews5

QB News 5 Pakistan extends ban on domestic, international flights https://t.co/BYzI1KlsFy https://t.co/4iAAsVr6MR 2 minutes ago

gnnhdofficial

GNN Pakistan extends suspension of domestic, international flight till April 30 https://t.co/mqNUyRfYaf https://t.co/0HFb8djUSx 16 minutes ago

amar_jamil2

Amar Jamil RT @pakistaninews: Pakistan extends suspension of domestic, international flights till April 30. #pakistan https://t.co/natAomzuUn 32 minutes ago

pakistaninews

Pakistan News Pakistan extends suspension of domestic, international flights till April 30. #pakistan https://t.co/natAomzuUn 37 minutes ago

BCDapac

Travel Watch - APAC Pakistan: Country extends ban on domestic, international flights until 30 April amid COVID-19 pandemic 41 minutes ago

arabnewspk

Arab News Pakistan #UPDATE: #Pakistan extends suspension of international and domestic flight operations revising the travel ban to Ap… https://t.co/RnQTbRQMoN 47 minutes ago

samaamoney

Samaa Money Pakistan extends domestic, international flight ban till April 30 https://t.co/bkqES0RgOO 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.