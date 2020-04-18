Queen Elizabeth cancels gun salutes for her birthday - ITV reporter Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has asked that there be no gun salutes to mark her birthday on Tuesday, ITV reporter Chris Ship said on Twitter, adding that it would be the first such request had been made in her 68-year reign. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wochit News - Published 18 hours ago British Monarch Puts Kibosh On Her Birthday Parade 00:36 Reuters reports Queen Elizabeth has made a request that is the first of its kind in her 68 years on the throne. Namely, that the parade to celebrate her official birthday, which is celebrated in June, would not go ahead in its traditional form. Likewise, the Queen was especially keen that no gun... You Might Like

Tweets about this