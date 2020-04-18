Malaysia urged to allow Rohingya refugee boats to land

Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Human Rights Watch said Saturday that the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t justify Malaysia’s turning away of overloaded boats carrying Muslim Rohingya and risking the refugees’ lives. The New York-based rights group noted that Malaysia had recently pushed back to sea at least two boatloads of Rohingya refugees. Despite Malaysia’s partial coronavirus […] 👓 View full article

