After a long legal battle, Twitter barred from revealing surveillance requests by U.S. govt. Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The social media company had sued the U.S. Department of Justice in 2014 to be allowed to reveal, as part of its “Draft Transparency Report”, the surveillance requests it received. 👓 View full article

