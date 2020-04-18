Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Air India extends suspension of services till May 31

Air India extends suspension of services till May 31

Khaleej Times Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
With the latest development, hopes of immediate repatriation for expats in UAE remain uncertain.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

waleed_rf

waleed mehmood qari RT @khaleejtimes: Combating #coronavirus: #AirIndia extends suspension of services till May 31 https://t.co/4eS2dPVA1h https://t.co/O6rAXf… 45 minutes ago

KenZeroHarm

Ken Lownds RT @SpeedBird_NCL: Combating coronavirus: Air India extends suspension of services: https://t.co/t3U05jFv0Y #Aviation #Airline #COVID19 #Co… 5 hours ago

SpeedBird_NCL

SpeedBird Combating coronavirus: Air India extends suspension of services: https://t.co/t3U05jFv0Y #Aviation #Airline… https://t.co/HNssqmMUSC 5 hours ago

KarimkhanGul

Gul Karimkhan #CoronaVirusUpdate Combating coronavirus: Air India extends suspension of services till May 31 https://t.co/HrHvvlvZXq 6 hours ago

khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times Combating #coronavirus: #AirIndia extends suspension of services till May 31 https://t.co/4eS2dPVA1h https://t.co/O6rAXfEKyS 6 hours ago

rameshwardhruw4

RAMESHWAR DHRUW RT @TOIIndiaNews: Railways extends suspension of passenger services till May 3 https://t.co/jlr7ii16jg 2 days ago

Rohimsk12152954

Rohim sk RT @Wbmmg1: Railways extends suspension of passenger services till May 3 - India News https://t.co/nCmxn723Ah 3 days ago

akashgh61

Akash G H RT @Cricrajeshpk: - Lockdown extended across India till May 3 - Indian Railways extends suspension of its passenger services till May 3 -… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.