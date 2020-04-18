Hong Kong activists arrested over last year's democracy rallies

Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Police in Hong Kong carried out a sweeping operation against high-profile democracy campaigners on Saturday, arresting 15 activists on charges related to massive protests that rocked the Asian financial hub last year. Among those targeted was media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 72, founder of anti-establishment newspaper Apple Daily, who was arrested at his home. 👓 View full article

