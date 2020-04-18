Global  

Hong Kong activists arrested over last year's democracy rallies

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Police in Hong Kong carried out a sweeping operation against high-profile democracy campaigners on Saturday, arresting 15 activists on charges related to massive protests that rocked the Asian financial hub last year. Among those targeted was media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 72, founder of anti-establishment newspaper Apple Daily, who was arrested at his home.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Hong Kong activists arrested over last year's mass protests

Hong Kong activists arrested over last year's mass protests 02:43

 Police arrest at least 14 pro-democracy figures, including ex-legislators, over protests that shook Chinese territory

