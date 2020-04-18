Global  

Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.2 million, death toll crosses 154,600

Reuters India Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
More than 2.26 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 154,613 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Pa. Health Dept. Announces 1,245 More Coronavirus Cases, Statewide Death Toll Now Over 700

Pa. Health Dept. Announces 1,245 More Coronavirus Cases, Statewide Death Toll Now Over 700 00:29

 The Pa. Health Dept. announced 60 new coronavirus-related deaths and 1,245 more coronavirus cases in the state

