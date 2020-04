R. Kelly's New York Trial Postponed Until September

Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Watch VideoA New York judge has postponed R&B singer R. Kelly's sex-trafficking trial until September.



The trial was scheduled for July 7, but Judge Anne Donnelly pushed it back and said jury selection will begin September 29.



Kelly is facing racketeering and sex trafficking charges in New York as well as federal charges



