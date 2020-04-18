Global  

Quebec COVID-19 deaths jump to 805, with more than 50 new cases in ICU

CTV News Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
A total of 805 people have died of COVID-19 in Quebec as of Saturday, a spike in the number of 117 deaths from the 688 reported in the province the day before.
