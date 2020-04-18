Israel will gradually ease its coronavirus lockdown from Sunday by letting some businesses reopen and relaxing curbs on movement after a slowdown in infection rates, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

You Might Like

Tweets about this CurrentWorldAf2 Israel will gradually ease its coronavirus lockdown from Sunday by letting some businesses reopen and relaxing curb… https://t.co/YEFPNwLure 1 hour ago Yeni Şafak English Israel to ease some coronavirus restrictions, Netanyahu says https://t.co/V7Vj8fMy6i https://t.co/iRyp2gau9e 2 hours ago ישראל Israel to ease some coronavirus restrictions, Netanyahu https://t.co/WZ8SJ1EDff 3 hours ago Middle East Affairs Israel to ease some coronavirus restrictions, Netanyahu says https://t.co/l5pQsVBJar https://t.co/ANGqKMMAgm 3 hours ago Freedom RT @Reuters: Israel to ease some coronavirus restrictions, Netanyahu says https://t.co/OguoQUxtZp https://t.co/xcYCajX4Qu 4 hours ago Baku Bazaar Israel to ease some coronavirus restrictions, Netanyahu says https://t.co/MHFMkE6Dyw 4 hours ago ⚫️Christine Steel #FBPE #RejoinEU #StayAtHome RT @glcarlstrom: Israel is starting to ease its lockdown: more people will be allowed back at work, some shops will be allowed to reopen wi… 5 hours ago Fatih Turan RT @TRTWorldNow: Israel will gradually ease its coronavirus measures today by letting some businesses reopen and relaxing curbs on movement… 5 hours ago