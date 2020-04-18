Global  

Israel to ease some coronavirus restrictions, Netanyahu says

Reuters Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Israel will gradually ease its coronavirus lockdown from Sunday by letting some businesses reopen and relaxing curbs on movement after a slowdown in infection rates, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
