WHO: No evidence that people who have survived Covid 19 have immunity

Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

There is currently no evidence to support the belief that people who have recovered from coronavirus then have immunity, the World Health Organisation has said.Senior WHO epidemiologists warned despite the hopes governments across... There is currently no evidence to support the belief that people who have recovered from coronavirus then have immunity, the World Health Organisation has said.Senior WHO epidemiologists warned despite the hopes governments across... 👓 View full article



