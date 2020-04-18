Global  

Hundreds of parishioners attend Orthodox Easter Vigil in Georgia

Reuters Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Hundreds of Christian parishioners went to churches in ex-Soviet Georgia to attend Orthodox Easter Vigil despite a state of emergency and calls from the government and doctors to stay home amid outbreak of the coronavirus.
Newsflare
News video: Orthodox church in Georgia marks Easter despite coronavirus pandemic

Orthodox church in Georgia marks Easter despite coronavirus pandemic 01:59

 Easter will be celebrated this Sunday (April 18th) on the Eastern Christian calendar and Georgia's church is planning major celebrations which health officials say could lead to many more coronavirus deaths. Earlier this week, the Prime Minister and the church struck a deal to allow Easter...

