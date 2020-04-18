Hundreds of parishioners attend Orthodox Easter Vigil in Georgia
Saturday, 18 April 2020 () Hundreds of Christian parishioners went to churches in ex-Soviet Georgia to attend Orthodox Easter Vigil despite a state of emergency and calls from the government and doctors to stay home amid outbreak of the coronavirus.
Easter will be celebrated this Sunday (April 18th) on the Eastern Christian calendar and Georgia's church is planning major celebrations which health officials say could lead to many more coronavirus deaths.
Earlier this week, the Prime Minister and the church struck a deal to allow Easter...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Kurt Hennig RT @Reuters: Hundreds of parishioners attend Orthodox Easter Vigil in Georgia https://t.co/Xkc0XWQQ1d https://t.co/XrHm94N8eR 9 minutes ago
DINUK PERERA Hundreds of parishioners attend Orthodox Easter Vigil in Georgia | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/PHpvYuGUlv 29 minutes ago