Celine Dion, Lady Gaga offer hope at 'One World: Together At Home'

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, and Jennifer Lopez were just among the famous singers to perform from their home for the two-hour COVID-10 aid TV special “One World: Together At Home." 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Wochit Tech - Published 1 day ago The Rolling Stones Join Star- Studded Line Up For Saturday's Global Coronavirus Concert 00:32 The Rolling Stones will be joining other legendary music acts in a global television broadcast on Saturday. The worldwide concert has been planned to honor healthcare workers battling the novel coronavirus. The two-hour “One World: Together at Home” event, will be a combination of music and...