Celine Dion, Lady Gaga offer hope at 'One World: Together At Home'

CTV News Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, and Jennifer Lopez were just among the famous singers to perform from their home for the two-hour COVID-10 aid TV special “One World: Together At Home."
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: The Rolling Stones Join Star- Studded Line Up For Saturday's Global Coronavirus Concert

The Rolling Stones Join Star- Studded Line Up For Saturday's Global Coronavirus Concert 00:32

 The Rolling Stones will be joining other legendary music acts in a global television broadcast on Saturday. The worldwide concert has been planned to honor healthcare workers battling the novel coronavirus. The two-hour “One World: Together at Home” event, will be a combination of music and...

