China will face consequences if found responsible for coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak: US President Donald Trump
Sunday, 19 April 2020 () Hardening his stand against China, US President Donald Trump on Saturday (April 18) said that Beijing will have to face consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
President Donald Trump said he is "not happy with China" and suggested they are not being transparent about the number of virus-related deaths they've had in the country. Mr Trump also cast doubts on whether the coronavirus started in bats.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Rahul Singh@ndtv 😂😂😂Even god doesn't know when this man will shift his agenda. 1st it was chinese virus, then china was acting… https://t.co/vaTD4gLIKt 5 minutes ago
Gulshan Gupta RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: China will face consequences if found responsible for COVID-19 outbreak: US President Trump
https://t.co/TFre5SxzrP
#… 10 minutes ago
🇮🇱 Naomi Litvin 🇺🇸 RT @bestbiafra: Republic of Guinea have arrested all Chinese citizens living and working in their country and threatened that if Guinea cit… 19 minutes ago
KIROS US President Donald Trump has warned China that it will face consequences if proven it was "knowingly responsible"… https://t.co/hV4A0EQ14N 20 minutes ago
Ѧchika. RT @BravinYuri: Meanwhile, Guinea has arrested some Chinese National living & working there and have threatened that if their citizens who… 36 minutes ago
Mansoor Shah China will face consequences if found responsible for COVID-19 outbreak: US President Trump 38 minutes ago