China will face consequences if found responsible for coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak: US President Donald Trump

Zee News Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Hardening his stand against China, US President Donald Trump on Saturday (April 18) said that Beijing will have to face consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump says China must have world's highest death toll

Trump says China must have world's highest death toll 01:12

 President Donald Trump said he is "not happy with China" and suggested they are not being transparent about the number of virus-related deaths they've had in the country. Mr Trump also cast doubts on whether the coronavirus started in bats.

