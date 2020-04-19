Coronavirus: No lockdown relaxation in Delhi from Monday, says Kejriwal

Kejriwal said the situation will be reviewed after a week and if there is improvement, the relaxation will be given.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Edex "All the 11 #districts of #Delhi are declared #hotspots. So, according to the #Centre, no #relaxation can be given… https://t.co/XXr9v9Qvaj 5 minutes ago ΛＫ𝚂卄Λㄒ TODAY: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said there will be no relaxation in the lockdown due to coronavirus in New Delhi as… https://t.co/K40H5Lx4B5 10 minutes ago SuniLratnakar_Bhoyar🇮🇳 RT @AAPInNews: No lockdown relaxation in Delhi till review meeting on April 27: Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal https://t.co/mzcBs0Y5c1 22 minutes ago Sunday Standard #Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal said there will be no relaxation in the lockdown due to coronavirus in New Delhi as all t… https://t.co/AfAsHRqPWx 22 minutes ago Queen_Bee_Stings 🇮🇳 RT @TheMornStandard: #Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal said there will be no relaxation in the lockdown due to coronavirus in New Delhi as all the… 27 minutes ago Nirbhay Kumar Singh RT @indiatvnews: AAP spokesperson Sanjeev Jha (@Sanjeev_aap) explains why Delhi will not see any relaxation in lockdown norms @AamAadmiPar… 29 minutes ago Ram Sir @ikamalhaasan your friend @arivindkejriwal is also balcony govt ?? Daily wages people what they will do ?? https://t.co/0cXsG1rnuN 31 minutes ago Juviraj Anchil Coronavirus Pandemic: No Relaxation Of Lockdown In Delhi, Review After A Week, Says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal… https://t.co/XCFkVaYri6 38 minutes ago