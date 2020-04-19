Global  

COVID-19 cannot be man-made, Wuhan virology denies it originated from institute

Zee News Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
A premier Chinese virology laboratory in Wuhan, which is in the eye of the storm for allegedly being the source of the novel coronavirus, has for the first time refuted the charge, including those of US President Donald Trump, that the deadly virus originated from his lab before it spread across the world and wreaked havoc.
