Canada must 're-think' relationship with China over pandemic: Scheer Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says it’s time Canada reassess its relationship with China, amid mounting concerns the country concealed information about the spread of COVID-19 within its borders. 👓 View full article

