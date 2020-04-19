Calls To Ban Wildlife Markets Worldwide Gain Steam Amid Pandemic Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

There are growing calls worldwide to ban so-called wet markets — such as the one in Wuhan, China where it's believed the coronavirus may have started. But enforcing such a ban would be a challenge. 👓 View full article

