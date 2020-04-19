Churches mostly empty for Orthodox Easter due to virus rules
Sunday, 19 April 2020 () MOSCOW (AP) — The holiest day of the year for Orthodox Christians was reserved and glum in many countries where churches were closed to worshipers for Easter services because of restrictions aimed at suppressing the spread of the coronavirus. From Moscow to Addis Ababa, believers were either banned from attending Sunday services or urged to […]
Russian Patriarch Kirill celebrates the Orthodox Easter Mass at an empty Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In Sofia, people attend the Easter mass despite the virus fears.
The Holy Fire ceremony symbolising Jesus' resurrection was lit in a deserted Jerusalem on Saturday, without the joyful throng of Orthodox Christian pilgrims who normally attend a spectacle that brings..