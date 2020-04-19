Ontario records 568 more cases of COVID-19 and 39 new deaths

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Ontario health officials have confirmed 568 more cases of COVID-19 and 39 additional deaths. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published 3 days ago Ventura County Reports Almost 200 Recover From Coronavirus, San Bernardino Surpasses 1,000 Cases 00:21 San Bernardino County Thursday reported 36 new cases of the novel coronavirus and eight additional deaths, while Ventura County reported an additional 19 cases and no new deaths.