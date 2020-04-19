Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Canada police dealing with active shooter in Nova Scotia province

Canada police dealing with active shooter in Nova Scotia province

Reuters India Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
An active shooting injured several people in the province of Nova Scotia on Sunday but Canadian police did not say whether there were any deaths.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gkvision

George Karavelis https://t.co/F682xaCTdW https://t.co/pPsCQcmCfC Canada Coronavirus deaths rise by 12 percent in a day ..Active shooter in Nova Scotia 7 minutes ago

ReutersUS

Reuters U.S. News Canada police dealing with active shooter in Nova Scotia province https://t.co/A7JQTXC91j https://t.co/G2Zhnp4v9R 25 minutes ago

RedConstructora

RedConstructoraS.A.S RT @Jerusalem_Post: #Canada police dealing with active #shooter in Nova Scotia province https://t.co/jtdztLFfRM 3 hours ago

tbsnewsdotnet

The Business Standard #Canada police dealing with active #shooter in Nova Scotia province https://t.co/m3FWwEnGXR 4 hours ago

Jerusalem_Post

The Jerusalem Post #Canada police dealing with active #shooter in Nova Scotia province https://t.co/jtdztLFfRM 4 hours ago

JodiAnnFaithLO1

Jodi-Ann Faith LOL @CTVNews Question - is it true that many police departments across Canada do not have PPEs ?!?! When they are deali… https://t.co/Ju8KENKFE8 4 days ago

celticgoddess51

Jay #Genderfree RT @JWaltersFemale: Edmonton City Police are dealing with #Covid19 within the ranks and now they have this, Listen to the recorded call Al… 4 days ago

JWaltersFemale

Jennifer Jessica Walters Edmonton City Police are dealing with #Covid19 within the ranks and now they have this, Listen to the recorded call… https://t.co/ggYKyOyTZ7 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.