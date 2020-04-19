‘My Last Stand’: In South Korea, a Protester’s Lone Fight Against Samsung Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Kim Yong-hee has been ​staging sit-ins and hunger strikes at the top of an 82-foot-tall traffic camera tower overlooking the busiest intersection in Seoul — for more than 300 days and counting. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this