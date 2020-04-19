Global  

Coronavirus Tests Were Delayed Due To CDC Mistakes, Officials Say

Newsy Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus Tests Were Delayed Due To CDC Mistakes, Officials SayWatch VideoContamination at CDC labs reportedly caused weeks of delays in rolling out coronavirus test kits to states that needed them.

An FDA spokesperson told CNN the CDC broke protocol by making the tests in their laboratories rather than in a manufacturing facility, which exposed the tests to...
Credit: Wochit - Published
What Happened At A CDC Lab Delayed COVID-19 Tests For Two Months 00:39

 Cross-contamination in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention central laboratory slowed the production of test kits for the novel coronavirus. Business Insider reports issues with the tests first emerged in late January. That's when the CDC sent an initial batch to 26 public health labs...

What Coronavirus Testing Looks Like Globally

When it comes to preventing the spread of coronavirus, testing is key. According to Business Insider, countries around the world are devising new ways to test people for the virus. Drive-thru testing..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Early study points to far more infections in LA

Some 4.1% of adults tested positive for coronavirus antibodies in a study of Los Angeles County residents, health officials said on Monday, suggesting the rate of infection may be 40 times higher than..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published

Contamination at CDC lab was likely cause of critical early delays in rolling out coronavirus testing

Contamination in manufacturing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention test for the coronavirus caused weeks of delays that slowed the U.S. response to...
Miami’s Exclusive Fisher Island Buys Coronavirus Antibody Tests For Residents, Staff

Miami’s Fisher Island is home to some very wealthy people and everyone in the community can get a coronavirus antibody test regardless of whether they live or...
