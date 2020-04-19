Global  

Deal 'Close' On Small-Business Relief Program, Officials Say

Newsy Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Deal 'Close' On Small-Business Relief Program, Officials SayWatch VideoA federal program designed to help small business owners hurt by the coronavirus pandemic may be close to being re-funded. Congressional and White House officials on Sunday indicated that an agreement was near on a reboot of the Small Business Administration's "Paycheck Protection Program," which had run out of money...
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Printing Shop Owner Frustrated As Small Business Program Goes Broke

Printing Shop Owner Frustrated As Small Business Program Goes Broke 02:01

 They are not workers, they are family – that is what small business owner Phil Burkhalter makes clear. But now, the Paycheck Protection Program to ensure that his staff can get paid during the coronavirus shutdown is broke. CBS 2's Brad Edwards reports.

ammcgloo

Latina4AmericaTrump RT @trish_regan: #NancyPelosi says Congress “close” on getting a deal passed for the funds to protect small business owners. Shouldn’t this… 17 seconds ago

7News

7News Boston WHDH Mnuchin says ‘we are very close to a deal today’ on small business package https://t.co/ouC1BtdisM #7News 34 seconds ago

usanohate

1984 RT @ABC: NEW: Speaker Nancy Pelosi responds as President Trump ramps up attacks against her: “Frankly, I don’t pay that much attention to t… 39 seconds ago

angieesslinger

Angie Esslinger RT @mkraju: On small business loans package, Pelosi indicates they are getting closer to a deal. “Yes. Yes, we’re close. Again, we have com… 52 seconds ago

srs_usa

S.S. RT @DebHaslam: Mnuchin, Pelosi close to deal on PPP small business loans🔥 There should be NO SUCH THING as ‘Very Close’. This money for sma… 1 minute ago

