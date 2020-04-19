Deal 'Close' On Small-Business Relief Program, Officials Say
Sunday, 19 April 2020 () Watch VideoA federal program designed to help small business owners hurt by the coronavirus pandemic may be close to being re-funded. Congressional and White House officials on Sunday indicated that an agreement was near on a reboot of the Small Business Administration's "Paycheck Protection Program," which had run out of money...
They are not workers, they are family – that is what small business owner Phil Burkhalter makes clear. But now, the Paycheck Protection Program to ensure that his staff can get paid during the coronavirus shutdown is broke. CBS 2's Brad Edwards reports.