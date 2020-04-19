Deal 'Close' On Small-Business Relief Program, Officials Say

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

A federal program designed to help small business owners hurt by the coronavirus pandemic may be close to being re-funded. Congressional and White House officials on Sunday indicated that an agreement was near on a reboot of the Small Business Administration's "Paycheck Protection Program," which had run out of money



