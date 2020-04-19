Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > The Ongoing Miracle Of Jewish Survival – OpEd

The Ongoing Miracle Of Jewish Survival – OpEd

Eurasia Review Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
The king of Prussia, Frederick the Great, in a discussion with his court chaplain once said, “Give me proof of the inspiration of the Bible.” The chaplain replied, “Your majesty, I can answer your request in a single word.” Frederick looked at the chaplain with some amazement and asked, “What magic word carries such...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review The Ongoing Miracle Of Jewish Survival – OpEd https://t.co/uasvycHhgK 2 days ago

YannPiatDossier

YannPiatDossier RT @EurasiaReview: The Ongoing Miracle Of Jewish Survival – OpEd https://t.co/ojG0Nouavj https://t.co/Jb1LAiicNO 2 days ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review The Ongoing Miracle Of Jewish Survival – OpEd https://t.co/ojG0Nouavj https://t.co/Jb1LAiicNO 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.