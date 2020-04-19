Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Israelis accuse Netanyahu of endangering democracy

Israelis accuse Netanyahu of endangering democracy

Japan Today Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
More than 2,000 Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Sunday, demonstrating against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempts to form an “emergency” government with his chief…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Oldlady12345

Jean M. O'Brien RT @ABC: More than 2,000 Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv to demonstrate against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to fo… 3 minutes ago

rwdaniel65

Daniel R. William Israelis accuse Netanyahu of endangering democracy https://t.co/K5LROCv3wh https://t.co/7QS8JPa8sN 21 minutes ago

marylispastit

MaryLIsPastIt *** NoTrump RT @jawja100: Israelis accuse Netanyahu of endangering democracy THOUSANDS TOOK TO STREETS IN TEL AVIV, 6FT APART, ACCUSING BIBI OF USING… 34 minutes ago

Thisees1981

邱宜君 Israelis accuse Netanyahu of endangering democracy https://t.co/aQBaZthOCt https://t.co/CuwoTDMPPY 40 minutes ago

_WelcomePeople

Welcome People Israelis accuse Netanyahu of endangering democracy https://t.co/BkDNyoTiyA https://t.co/vF4lvIku6A 43 minutes ago

BlackAmericans

Black News / History Black Americans Israelis accuse Netanyahu of endangering democracy https://t.co/EYh8dEsryZ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.