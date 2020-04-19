Global  

Gunman, police officer among at least 10 killed in shooting rampage in Canada

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Gunman, police officer among at least 10 killed in shooting rampage in CanadaA 51-year-old man went on a shooting rampage across the northern part of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia Sunday, killing at least 10 people, including a policewoman. Officials said the suspected shooter was also dead.The man...
 Authorities say a man who killed one Texas police officer and wounded two others before killing himself was waiting in body armor to ambush them when they entered his home.

