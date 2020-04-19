Gunman, police officer among at least 10 killed in shooting rampage in Canada

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A 51-year-old man went on a shooting rampage across the northern part of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia Sunday, killing at least 10 people, including a policewoman. Officials said the suspected shooter was also dead.The man... A 51-year-old man went on a shooting rampage across the northern part of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia Sunday, killing at least 10 people, including a policewoman. Officials said the suspected shooter was also dead.The man... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published -1420 seconds ago Police Chief: Man Ambushes 3 Texas Officers In His Home, Kills 1 00:53 Authorities say a man who killed one Texas police officer and wounded two others before killing himself was waiting in body armor to ambush them when they entered his home.