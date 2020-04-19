Canada: At Least Ten People Killed In Shooting Rampage Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

In excess of ten people in multiple locations were killed by the shooter in Canadian province of Nova Scotia, The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said. One of the officers has also lost his life.



RCMP warned that there might be more victims as they were still conducting investigation.



Const. Heidi Stevenson, a... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this judy rudin #FreeKovrigandSpavor RT @AFP: #UPDATES A gunman kills at least 13 people in an overnight shooting rampage across rural Nova Scotia, before being found dead afte… 7 seconds ago Carepatch RT @nytimes: At least 10 people, including a police officer, were killed after a 12-hour shooting rampage in Nova Scotia, Canada. The gunma… 44 seconds ago Oscar Alberto RT @cnnbrk: At least 9 people, including an officer, were killed in a shooting rampage in Canada, police say. The gunman is dead. https://t… 1 minute ago Shelter In Place RT @bradybuzz: At least 13 people, including a police officer, were killed after a man went on a 12-hour shooting rampage in Nova Scotia, C… 1 minute ago HoldYourHeadHigh RT @NewsHour: A man wearing a police uniform went on a shooting rampage in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday, killing 13 peopl… 2 minutes ago Patricia Kellogg RT @EclekTech: Canada: At least 13 people killed after mass shooting in Nova Scotia | World News | Sky News https://t.co/OL6s8hSVX3 2 minutes ago