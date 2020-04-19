Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Canada: At Least Ten People Killed In Shooting Rampage

Canada: At Least Ten People Killed In Shooting Rampage

Eurasia Review Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
In excess of ten people in multiple locations were killed by the shooter in Canadian province of Nova Scotia, The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said. One of the officers has also lost his life.

RCMP warned that there might be more victims as they were still conducting investigation. 

Const. Heidi Stevenson, a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

judyrudin

judy rudin #FreeKovrigandSpavor RT @AFP: #UPDATES A gunman kills at least 13 people in an overnight shooting rampage across rural Nova Scotia, before being found dead afte… 7 seconds ago

fuckfeelingsxc

Carepatch RT @nytimes: At least 10 people, including a police officer, were killed after a 12-hour shooting rampage in Nova Scotia, Canada. The gunma… 44 seconds ago

oangulor

Oscar Alberto RT @cnnbrk: At least 9 people, including an officer, were killed in a shooting rampage in Canada, police say. The gunman is dead. https://t… 1 minute ago

becksbytes

Shelter In Place RT @bradybuzz: At least 13 people, including a police officer, were killed after a man went on a 12-hour shooting rampage in Nova Scotia, C… 1 minute ago

Rangerjoe63Dot

HoldYourHeadHigh RT @NewsHour: A man wearing a police uniform went on a shooting rampage in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday, killing 13 peopl… 2 minutes ago

PatriciaKellogg

Patricia Kellogg RT @EclekTech: Canada: At least 13 people killed after mass shooting in Nova Scotia | World News | Sky News https://t.co/OL6s8hSVX3 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.