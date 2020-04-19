Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Sweden sees jump in coronavirus deaths with less restrictive guidelines under scrutiny

Sweden sees jump in coronavirus deaths with less restrictive guidelines under scrutiny

FOXNews.com Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Sweden, with a population of 10 million, may be paying a heavy price for embracing the idea of herd immunity — that is, letting many individuals get sick to build up immunity in the population. The Nordic country had reported 1,540 deaths tied to the coronavirus pandemic, an increase of 29 from Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Sweden records 40 more COVID-19 deaths and 392 new cases as country refuses to enforce lockdown

Sweden records 40 more COVID-19 deaths and 392 new cases as country refuses to enforce lockdown 01:57

 Sweden has recorded 40 more COVID-19 deaths and 392 new cases on Monday (April 20) as the country refuses to enforce a lockdown. The Scandinavian country is the only one in Europe not to implement any coronavirus lockdown measures on the public and has so far seen almost 15,000 confirmed cases of...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bluelinecrossed

Clark King Sweden sees jump in coronavirus deaths with less restrictive guidelines under scrutiny | Fox News https://t.co/STdOiiw0Z7 4 hours ago

SJThompsonPhD

Steve 𝌺 Thompson "Tuesday the death toll jumped by 185, the highest total in a single day, and Wednesday saw the second highest jump… https://t.co/U3IjF1yGHR 5 hours ago

karlak916

DUTY, HONOR, LOYALTY 🇺🇸🇮🇱 Sweden sees jump in coronavirus deaths with less restrictive guidelines under scrutiny | Fox News https://t.co/Mez5I43WtV 20 hours ago

KingsRightSite

K3 Sweden sees jump in coronavirus deaths with less restrictive guidelines under scrutiny https://t.co/zeeh8tkyq0 #FoxNews 3 days ago

asanza2420

C. A. M.📚 🍃🔥🌹😷 Sweden sees jump in coronavirus deaths with less restrictive guidelines under scrutiny https://t.co/wNHo8GbIgf #FoxNews 3 days ago

JudsonSelig

Judson Selig @FakeDiggerBarns @509ShawnG @realDonaldTrump Sweden ...sweden...have you been following the news HEADLINE PROVIDED… https://t.co/O5rE4Rykrm 3 days ago

deOrygun

✨𝕾𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖒𝖜𝖆𝖙𝖈𝖍 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕳𝖊𝖗𝖒𝖎𝖙 @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump Fox News Mar 29 Sweden remains open as other countries lock down Sweden’s chief epide… https://t.co/6XGEgvEO6x 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.