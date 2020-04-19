Several dead in Nova Scotia shooting rampage

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

"An excess of 10 people," including a police officer, have been killed in a shooting rampage in Nova Scotia, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Sunday. Police also said the suspected shooter is dead. 👓 View full article



Credit: Wochit News - Published 2 hours ago Nova Scotia Suffers Mass Shooting 00:36 A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including at least one police officer, on Sunday. According to Reuters, authorities say 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman went on a 12-hour rampage. The man shot people in several locations across the province and they were still...