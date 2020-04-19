Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Several dead in Nova Scotia shooting rampage

Several dead in Nova Scotia shooting rampage

CBS News Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
"An excess of 10 people," including a police officer, have been killed in a shooting rampage in Nova Scotia, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Sunday. Police also said the suspected shooter is dead.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Nova Scotia Suffers Mass Shooting

Nova Scotia Suffers Mass Shooting 00:36

 A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including at least one police officer, on Sunday. According to Reuters, authorities say 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman went on a 12-hour rampage. The man shot people in several locations across the province and they were still...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Richard96196183

CatTurds Cousin #KAG2020 RT @Breaking911: Nova Scotia Mass Shooting: - At least 10 dead, including female officer & suspect - Several crime scenes - Rampage lasted… 2 minutes ago

lstaggs01

Lance Staggs RT @5NEWS: The suspect in the active shooter investigation was arrested Sunday at a gas station in Nova Scotia after several people, includ… 8 minutes ago

Angel_7h

Angel Hernandez RT @WORLDSTAR: According to reports, people in a rural Nova Scotia community are reeling today after a***12-hour rampage by a gunman w… 10 minutes ago

StangelKwangsuk

존경하는 문재인대통령님과커피한잔을(공수처 설치) RT @LauraWalkerKC: The gunman shot people in several locations across Nova Scotia which means authorities are still trying to establish the… 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.