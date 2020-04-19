AP fact check: Trump falsely blames governors for virus test shortages

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

United States President Donald Trump is wrongly casting blame on governors and the Obama Administration for shortages in coronavirus testing and declaring victory over what he calls relatively low death rates in the US. That's too... United States President Donald Trump is wrongly casting blame on governors and the Obama Administration for shortages in coronavirus testing and declaring victory over what he calls relatively low death rates in the US. That's too... 👓 View full article

