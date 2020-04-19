Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > AP fact check: Trump falsely blames governors for virus test shortages

AP fact check: Trump falsely blames governors for virus test shortages

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
AP fact check: Trump falsely blames governors for virus test shortagesUnited States President Donald Trump is wrongly casting blame on governors and the Obama Administration for shortages in coronavirus testing and declaring victory over what he calls relatively low death rates in the US. That's too...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dpwow

avalonpoppy RT @JonLemire: AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely blames governors for virus test (from @AP) https://t.co/hegZOMcozs 2 seconds ago

VegasMaggie

Margaret Orlando RT @richardmarx: AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely blames governors for virus test https://t.co/FiPpYnJxlD 3 minutes ago

KCILIndivisible

Indivisible Kendall County RT @GrundyLaSalleIn: Trump falsely blames governors for virus test: AP fact check ⁦@PressSec⁩ https://t.co/Qg6ifwF2wo 3 minutes ago

yhjones

ATOMIC NANA from NC Fact check: Trump falsely blames governors for virus test https://t.co/wtO21pnMYc 6 minutes ago

mycomfor

My Comfor AP FACT CHECK: #Trump-FalselyBlames governors for #VirusTest https://t.co/iQP7yqImFU 6 minutes ago

GrundyLaSalleIn

LaSalleGrundyIndivis Trump falsely blames governors for virus test: AP fact check ⁦@PressSec⁩ https://t.co/Qg6ifwF2wo 6 minutes ago

lelowry

Lê Lowry RT @VOANews: Fact-Check: Trump Falsely Blames Governors for Virus Test https://t.co/2f3VED34ry 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.