Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news content

Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news content

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Global digital platforms Google and Facebook will be forced to pay for news content in Australia, the government said on Monday as the coronavirus pandemic causes a collapse in advertising revenue. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the competition watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, known as ACCC, would release in late […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Coadem

Melissa Coade RT @DrRimmer: Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news content https://t.co/xOQG6H773Q #auspol #auslaw 3 minutes ago

xoxoLizza

Lizza Monét Morales #SpreadLove Australia will make Facebook and Google pay for news content https://t.co/PTWxwwrZfa 3 minutes ago

iamSrj12

Suraj Gusain(Ⓡⓐⓙⓟⓤⓣ)🌝♔⚘☮ Secular🍁 RT @republic: Australian authorities to make tech giants Google and Facebook pay for news content https://t.co/Foce4qct7T 3 minutes ago

republic

Republic Australian authorities to make tech giants Google and Facebook pay for news content https://t.co/Foce4qct7T 4 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news content https://t.co/e7MCU7D3C7 4 minutes ago

KatyMoeller

Katy Moeller RT @SFGate: Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news content https://t.co/iWqNe7ZjGl https://t.co/frBlJtYkkT 5 minutes ago

claudiarhoz

Claudia Vitacurie RT @mezato: Australia will make Facebook and Google pay for news content https://t.co/v6p0hdDNNQ 6 minutes ago

DrRimmer

Matthew Rimmer Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news content https://t.co/xOQG6H773Q #auspol #auslaw 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.