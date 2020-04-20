Global  

China reports 12 new mainland coronavirus cases on April 19, eight imported

Reuters Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
China reported 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 19, down from 16 a day earlier, with no new deaths, the country's health authority said on Monday.
