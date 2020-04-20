Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Donald Trump warns China of consequences over COVID-19

Donald Trump warns China of consequences over COVID-19

Mid-Day Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has warned China that it should face consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the spread of COVID-19, upping the ante on Beijing over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump, who has expressed disappointment over China's handling of the disease, alleged non-transparency and initial...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump says four states set to ease lockdown restrictions

Trump says four states set to ease lockdown restrictions 01:12

 Donald Trump says four states are set to ease lockdown restrictions, while again hailing the US response to the coronavirus. Mr Trump also warned China could face consequences over its early handling of the outbreak.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bijendrachaura5

Bijendra chaurasia RT @the_hindu: U.S. President Donald #Trump has warned China of consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the spread of the novel… 3 minutes ago

Shami_Das

Shami RT @htTweets: #CoronavirusOutbreak | US President @realDonaldTrump warns China of dire consequences (Reports @yashwantraj) https://t.co/x… 10 minutes ago

pickooo

A V RT @htTweets: #CoronavirusOutbreak | US President @realDonaldTrump warns China of dire consequences https://t.co/xYKbIKyg08 https://t.co/L… 13 minutes ago

HengelMichael

Michael Hengel RT @OfMoss77: So very thankful for @realDonaldTrump and his leadership during this outbreak. I can't think of anyone else that would do the… 19 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times #CoronavirusOutbreak | US President @realDonaldTrump warns China of dire consequences (Reports @yashwantraj)… https://t.co/6VI841Lm8y 21 minutes ago

servivigiledeus

☩✡(((𝓐𝓵𝓮𝔁)))✡☩ RT @PlethoraMounds: Donald Trump bashes China's minuscule 'official' coronavirus death toll - and says the Communist nation is 'way ahead o… 23 minutes ago

PlethoraMounds

🇺🇸 American Nationalist #MAGA 🗽🇺🇸 Donald Trump bashes China's minuscule 'official' coronavirus death toll - and says the Communist nation is 'way ahe… https://t.co/EWHAgOU1IE 23 minutes ago

tsinghbedi

tejinder singh bedi RT @ndtv: China could face consequences if "knowingly responsible" for virus: Trump https://t.co/t3xXRlxtlc #COVID19Outbreak https://t.co/… 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.