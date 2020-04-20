Donald Trump warns China of consequences over COVID-19
Monday, 20 April 2020 () US President Donald Trump has warned China that it should face consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the spread of COVID-19, upping the ante on Beijing over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump, who has expressed disappointment over China's handling of the disease, alleged non-transparency and initial...
Donald Trump says four states are set to ease lockdown restrictions, while again hailing the US response to the coronavirus. Mr Trump also warned China could face consequences over its early handling of the outbreak.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bijendra chaurasia RT @the_hindu: U.S. President Donald #Trump has warned China of consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the spread of the novel… 3 minutes ago