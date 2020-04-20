Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Global COVID-19 toll tops 1,60,000

Mid-Day Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The worldwide death toll from the novel Coronavirus pandemic rose to 160,685 on Sunday, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP. More than 2,334,130 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

Of these cases, at least 518,900 are...
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: China's Wuhan raises COVID-19 death toll by 50%, admits to missed cases | Oneindia News

China's Wuhan raises COVID-19 death toll by 50%, admits to missed cases | Oneindia News 01:37

 AT A TIME WHEN THE ENTIRE WORLD IS BATTLING THE DEADLY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, CHINA IS RECTIFYING ITS ERRORS AS THE COUNTRY LIMPS BACK TO NORMALCY. CHINA'S WUHAN WHICH WAS THE EPICENTRE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN DECEMBER LATE LAST YEAR, EARLIER REPORTED 2579 DEATHS BUT NOW CHINA HAS REVISED...

