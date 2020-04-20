Global  

Anti-Netanyahu rally draws thousands under coronavirus curbs

Reuters India Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Wearing face masks, waving black flags and keeping two yards apart, thousands of Israelis demonstrated against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu under strict coronavirus restrictions on Sunday.
