About 2,500 protesters converge at Washington state capitol against stay-at-home order

Reuters India Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
An estimated 2,500 people rallied at the Washington state capitol on Sunday to protest Democratic Governor Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order to limit the spread of coronavirus, defying a ban on gatherings of 50 or more people.
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: 'Liberate Colorado:' Large crowds gather at State Capitol to protest COVID-19 stay-at-home order

'Liberate Colorado:' Large crowds gather at State Capitol to protest COVID-19 stay-at-home order 02:48

 Hundreds gathered at the steps of the State Capitol Sunday to protest Colorado’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order, which protesters argue is an overreach of the state’s authority.

