About 2,500 protesters converge at Washington state capitol against stay-at-home order

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

An estimated 2,500 people rallied at the Washington state capitol on Sunday to protest Democratic Governor Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order to limit the spread of coronavirus, defying a ban on gatherings of 50 or more people. 👓 View full article



