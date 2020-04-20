Coronavirus India lockdown Day 27 updates | Partial easing of restrictions from today

Vincit Veritas RT @firstpost: #CoronavirusOutbreak | The West Bengal health department alleged defective test kits supplied by #ICMR have caused delay in… 7 minutes ago

Vincit Veritas RT @firstpost: #CoronavirusOutbreak | K Chandrashekar Rao announced extension of the lockdown in Telangana till 7 May. He said the lockdown… 7 minutes ago

Firstpost #CoronavirusOutbreak | The West Bengal health department alleged defective test kits supplied by #ICMR have caused… https://t.co/hN2dWzo5Jg 10 minutes ago

Abhishek Mandal RT @NewIndianXpress: As the nation-wide cases of coronavirus crossed 16k, Telangana extended the lockdown till May 7, becoming the first st… 11 minutes ago

Business Today Coronavirus Lockdown Relaxation Live Updates: India Covid-19 cases cross 16,000-mark, death toll past 500… https://t.co/bqWJFVXqBk 14 minutes ago

jafar ali RT @IndiaToday: #coronavirusinindia: According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of #coronavirus cases in #India has crossed t… 15 minutes ago

Sandeep Upadhyay RT @ABPNews: Several Non-#Hotspot Areas To Ease #Lockdown Restrictions From Today; No Relaxation In #Delhi , #Punjab & #Telangana LIVE U… 16 minutes ago