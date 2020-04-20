Global  

Gunman kills 16 in Nova Scotia in Canada's worst mass shooting

Al Jazeera Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Police say the gunman, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, appeared at one stage to have been wearing part of a police uniform.
News video: At least 17 killed in worst mass shooting in recent Canadian history

At least 17 killed in worst mass shooting in recent Canadian history 00:53

 A man disguised as a police officer killed at least 17 people across Nova Scotia this weekend in one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history.

