News24.com | WATCH | At least 16 killed in Canada's worst-ever shooting rampage

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A gunman who drove a mock-up police car has killed at least 16 people in an Atlantic Canada shooting rampage, federal police say, the worst case of its kind in Canadian history. 👓 View full article



