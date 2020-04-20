Global  

Lives Lost: New Jersey mom, son together in life and death

Seattle Times Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
For almost 30 years, they were inseparable — the devoted mom and the son whose world revolved around her. Death, it turned out, would be no different. Carolyn Martins-Reitz died of the coronavirus last month, and just over a week later, so did Thomas Martins. “I find some peace knowing that he’s with her,” said […]
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: Son says he wasn't notified of mother's death

Son says he wasn't notified of mother's death 02:10

 Son says he wasn't notified of mother's death

