New Zealand to ease tough virus lockdown measures next week

Reuters Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
New Zealand will next week ease some of the world's strictest lockdown measures taken to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, after a month of tight restrictions slowed the spread of the disease.
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: New Zealand kids attempt escape their COVID-19 lockdown in bins and bushes

New Zealand kids attempt escape their COVID-19 lockdown in bins and bushes 01:18

 These cunnings kids attempt to escape their coronavirus lockdown at home by dressing in bin bags and bushes to go unnoticed.

