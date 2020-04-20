Video: Baby goes missing as woman gives birth in car crash Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

In the body cam footage, police can be seen struggling to find the baby in the pitch-black darkness. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Cherry Lime 🍒 RT @Retroballz: If anyone around Woodlands ave 6 Blk 725 area has seen my baby girl pls let me know 91478072 she’s been missing since Thurs… 5 hours ago Lisa Marie Pereira If anyone around Woodlands ave 6 Blk 725 area has seen my baby girl pls let me know 91478072 she’s been missing sin… https://t.co/7p4q5xgb55 21 hours ago