Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Video: Baby goes missing as woman gives birth in car crash

Video: Baby goes missing as woman gives birth in car crash

Khaleej Times Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
In the body cam footage, police can be seen struggling to find the baby in the pitch-black darkness.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WeLoveFudge

Cherry Lime 🍒 RT @Retroballz: If anyone around Woodlands ave 6 Blk 725 area has seen my baby girl pls let me know 91478072 she’s been missing since Thurs… 5 hours ago

Retroballz

Lisa Marie Pereira If anyone around Woodlands ave 6 Blk 725 area has seen my baby girl pls let me know 91478072 she’s been missing sin… https://t.co/7p4q5xgb55 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.