Pakistan says militant attack in northwest kills soldier

Seattle Times Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Militants armed with assault rifles attacked a Pakistani army security post in a former Taliban stronghold in the country’s northwest early on Monday, triggering a shootout that killed a soldier, the military said. Five insurgents were also killed, it said. The military says the attack took place near the town of […]
