In Canada, More Than A Dozen People Killed In Nova Scotia Shootings

A weekend shooting is described as the worst in recent Canadian history. A gunman killed at least 16 people in Nova Scotia. Police say the suspect, who disguised himself as an officer, is dead.

You Might Like

Tweets about this 1310 WIBA Gunman Goes On 12-Hour Rampage, Killing More Than A Dozen People In Canada https://t.co/iew7dLuv20 7 minutes ago WKCY-AM Gunman Goes On 12-Hour Rampage, Killing More Than A Dozen People In Canada https://t.co/sZLI4kPbu5 7 minutes ago 98RockVirginia Gunman Goes On 12-Hour Rampage, Killing More Than A Dozen People In Canada https://t.co/FKEkWU13Qe 8 minutes ago NewsRadio 570 WKBN Gunman Goes On 12-Hour Rampage, Killing More Than A Dozen People In Canada https://t.co/elQAFe7qI0 8 minutes ago WKDW Gunman Goes On 12-Hour Rampage, Killing More Than A Dozen People In Canada https://t.co/m9GZ1J5MDW 9 minutes ago 640 WHL0 Gunman Goes On 12-Hour Rampage, Killing More Than A Dozen People In Canada https://t.co/iDYJAXpsXN 15 minutes ago 1200 WOAI Gunman Goes On 12-Hour Rampage, Killing More Than A Dozen People In Canada https://t.co/ZNPpd1zlqV 16 minutes ago KUTV2news Protesters demand states reopen, a gunman kills more than a dozen people in Canada and a graduation surprise for so… https://t.co/A3CupKk7PZ 28 minutes ago