Hong Kong reports zero new coronavirus cases for first time since early March

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Hong Kong recorded zero new coronavirus cases on Monday for the first time since early March, health authorities said, though they urged residents to maintain strict hygiene and social distancing practices and avoid unnecessary travel. 👓 View full article



