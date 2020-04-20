Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > UK's Prince Philip breaks retirement silence to thank those fighting COVID-19

UK's Prince Philip breaks retirement silence to thank those fighting COVID-19

Reuters India Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, made a rare statement on Monday to thank those involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hassell_jane

Jane Hassell RT @Reuters: UK's Prince Philip breaks retirement silence to thank those fighting COVID-19 https://t.co/oXYrD2Vq9H https://t.co/kZvzixuj43 2 minutes ago

RashellTamina

Tamina Rashell Prince Philip breaks retirement silence to thank those fighting COVID-19 https://t.co/y1HG4l7nHx 3 minutes ago

mlnangalama

mlnangalama via @PerilofAfrica UK's Prince Philip breaks retirement silence to thank those fighting COVID-19: Prince Philip, th… https://t.co/pDnK0729xL 3 minutes ago

MoRaY1959

Alan G UK's Prince Philip breaks retirement silence to thank those fighting COVID-19 https://t.co/qWegdcssjd… https://t.co/mLlzcEVfPt 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.