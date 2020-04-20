Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Russia's Putin says peak of coronavirus crisis is ahead

Russia's Putin says peak of coronavirus crisis is ahead

Reuters Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia had managed to curb the coronavirus crisis but the peak of the outbreak still lay ahead.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VansanM

Vansan Morgan Putin says Russia's peak has yet to come https://t.co/vy2Gr2n897 via @NBCNews 28 minutes ago

TamukaKagoro77

Brian Tamuka Kagoro RT @AJENews: Putin says peak of coronavirus crisis in Russia is ahead. All the latest updates: https://t.co/rsv9O0XOv8 https://t.co/vDoFSPe… 35 minutes ago

livedave

livedave Putin says Russia's peak has yet to come https://t.co/5PYHukZpQ3 1 hour ago

samehelbarqy

Sameh Albarqy Putin says Russia's coronavirus peak is still ahead #coronavirus #CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronavirusLockdown… https://t.co/4a1WHggsab 2 hours ago

therebelace

Frankie Ace. RT @Reuters: Russia's Putin says peak of coronavirus crisis is ahead https://t.co/IfUCLx2cjF https://t.co/OgUSx2p2lD 2 hours ago

pennewstweet

PenNews Putin says peak of crisis in Russia is ahead #Putin #Russia #Vladimirputin #Russia #corona #CoronaCrisis… https://t.co/wNhhuLz0TJ 2 hours ago

Backstorymom1

Backstorymom1 Putin says Russia's peak has yet to come https://t.co/8bJr46io1B 2 hours ago

sharjah24

الشارقة24 #Russia's Putin says peak of coronavirus crisis is ahead https://t.co/fr0dRRquUX #Sharjah24 https://t.co/VuSW6f0Y4Y 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.