Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > UK court dismisses Vijay Mallya's appeal against extradition to India

UK court dismisses Vijay Mallya's appeal against extradition to India

Mid-Day Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
A UK court on Monday dismissed fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya's appeal against extradition to India.

"We consider that while the scope of the prima facie case found by the Senior District Judge (SDJ) is in some respects wider than that alleged by the respondent in India. There is a prima facie case which, in seven...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bharat_Trueline

🇮🇳True_Line🇮🇳 (#StayHomeBeSafe) RT @ANI: Correction - UK Court dismisses Vijay Mallya’s appeal against* his extradition to India. https://t.co/cuCedophWb 42 seconds ago

MisraShivansh

Shivansh Misra RT @AsYouNotWish: UK high court dismisses Vijay Mallya’s appeal against extradition to India. Mallya has exhausted almost all the legal opt… 1 minute ago

Bharat_Trueline

🇮🇳True_Line🇮🇳 (#StayHomeBeSafe) RT @ani_digital: UK court dismisses Vijay Mallya's appeal against extradition to India Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/Iu1z0uIEyl https://… 1 minute ago

tpranjith10

Ranjith Kumar TP RT @sidhant: Just in: UK High Court dismisses Vijay Mallya appeal not to be extradited to India @WIONews 1 minute ago

Yinduren39

YIN DU REN 印度教 ヒンドゥス RT @sbajpai2806: UK court dismisses Vijay Mallya's extradition plea @moneycontrolcom https://t.co/xFecktYrwv @Swamy39 9 minutes ago

MIndiaNewz

M India News UK Court dismisses Vijay Mallya’s appeal against his extradition to India. 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.